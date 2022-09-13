Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Shares Acquired by Snyder Capital Management L P

Snyder Capital Management L P grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 728,738 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,908 shares during the quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $46,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRCY. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. 97.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Mercury Systems news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $41,524.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,879 shares in the company, valued at $844,456.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mercury Systems news, Director Howard L. Lance bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.59 per share, for a total transaction of $252,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,522.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $41,524.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,456.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,156 shares of company stock worth $776,637. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $48.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.91. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.04 and a 1-year high of $72.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.85.
Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.
