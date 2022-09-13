Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Bought by Deccan Value Investors L.P.

Deccan Value Investors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 606,106 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,495 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 6.9% of Deccan Value Investors L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Deccan Value Investors L.P.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $134,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,458,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 15.9% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 50,695 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,273,000 after buying an additional 6,965 shares in the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at about $54,923,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,685 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,489,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,165,000. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on META. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, July 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.1 %

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $56,809.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,118,383.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $56,809.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,118,383.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $2,115,099.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,671 shares in the company, valued at $2,648,115.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,592 shares of company stock worth $8,462,928. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

META stock opened at $168.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.52. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.25 and a 12-month high of $381.75.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.