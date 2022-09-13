MetaHash (MHC) Hits Market Cap of $6.48 Million

#MetaHash (MHC) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 13th. One #MetaHash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar. #MetaHash has a total market cap of $6.48 million and approximately $30,613.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004806 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004805 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002279 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.94 or 0.00797409 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00014436 BTC.
#MetaHash Profile
#MetaHash’s genesis date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,660,537,929 coins and its circulating supply is 3,488,672,087 coins. The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash. The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org.
Buying and Selling #MetaHash
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
