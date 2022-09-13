Meter Governance Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $61.21 Million (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 13th. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.70 or 0.00017765 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $61.21 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,524,664 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

