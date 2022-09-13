Methanex Co. (MEOH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on September 30th

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Methanex has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 37.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Methanex has a dividend payout ratio of 17.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Methanex to earn $3.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.2%.

Get Methanex alerts:

Methanex Stock Performance

Shares of MEOH stock opened at $36.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.34 and its 200 day moving average is $45.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Methanex has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $56.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Methanex had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 24.76%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MEOH shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Methanex from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Methanex from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Methanex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Methanex

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEOH. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Methanex by 299.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after buying an additional 33,480 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in Methanex by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 37,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 13,272 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Methanex in the 1st quarter worth $1,825,000. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its position in Methanex by 7.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 24,343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Methanex during the first quarter valued at about $831,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

About Methanex

(Get Rating)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.