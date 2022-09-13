MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.58

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.58 and traded as low as $6.54. MFS Charter Income Trust shares last traded at $6.58, with a volume of 31,436 shares trading hands.

MFS Charter Income Trust Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.73.

MFS Charter Income Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.0474 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.65%. This is an increase from MFS Charter Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MFS Charter Income Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in MFS Charter Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $56,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $79,000.

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

