MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.58

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.58 and traded as low as $6.54. MFS Charter Income Trust shares last traded at $6.58, with a volume of 31,436 shares trading hands.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.73.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.0474 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.65%. This is an increase from MFS Charter Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
MFS Charter Income Trust Company Profile
MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
