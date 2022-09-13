MicroBitcoin Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (MBC)

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. During the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. MicroBitcoin has a market capitalization of $191,358.85 and $69.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MicroBitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001498 BTC.
- Diamond (DMD) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010662 BTC.
- FairGame (FAIR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- FairCoin (FAIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001637 BTC.
MicroBitcoin Profile
MBC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 48,015,783,231 coins and its circulating supply is 47,958,344,687 coins. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MicroBitcoin’s official website is microbitcoin.org.
