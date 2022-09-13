Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 270.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,714 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 60,387 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology accounts for about 0.8% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $6,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MU. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $1,867,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,345 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Several brokerages have commented on MU. Bank of America lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.54.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $57.94 on Tuesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.40 and a 12 month high of $98.45. The company has a market cap of $63.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.25%.

Micron Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.