Midas Price Tops $31.88 on Major Exchanges (MIDAS)

Midas (MIDAS) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 13th. One Midas coin can currently be purchased for about $31.88 or 0.00152902 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Midas has a market capitalization of $83.11 million and approximately $436,908.00 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Midas has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000146 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic (BXC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded up 41.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kemacoin (KEMA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Midas Coin Profile

Midas (CRYPTO:MIDAS) is a coin. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 coins. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_news and its Facebook page is accessible here. Midas’ official website is midas.investments.

Midas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas Dollar Protocol is designed by the Midas Protocol team as the algorithmic stablecoin on Binance Smart Chain. Midas Dollar is a solution that can adjust its supply deterministically to move the price of the token in the direction of a target price to bring programmability and interoperability to DeFi. The official Midas Dollar Share ticker is “MDS” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “MIDAS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Midas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Midas using one of the exchanges listed above.

