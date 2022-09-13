MiL.k (MLK) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.74 Million

MiL.k (MLK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 13th. In the last week, MiL.k has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. MiL.k has a market cap of $28.62 million and $2.74 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MiL.k coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00001622 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MiL.k Profile

MiL.k launched on February 20th, 2020. MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,160,812 coins. MiL.k’s official website is milkalliance.io/en. MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here. MiL.k’s official message board is medium.com/milk-official-blog.

MiL.k Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it.There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MiL.k should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MiL.k using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

