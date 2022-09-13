Million 24-Hour Volume Reaches $101,351.00 (MM)

Million (MM) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. Million has a market cap of $3.16 million and approximately $101,351.00 worth of Million was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Million has traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar. One Million coin can now be bought for $3.16 or 0.00014891 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Million alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004706 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,248.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004739 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00052684 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00012585 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 77.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00063648 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005254 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004706 BTC.

About Million

MM is a coin. Million’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Million is https://reddit.com/r/milliontoken.

Million Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The MM Platform is designed to protect the global value of E-data, allowing users to quickly share and protect their own value and copyright. It combines centralized DB and decentralized Dapp to provide a cryptographic ecosystem that can pursue mutual benefits among users. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Million directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Million should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Million using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Million Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Million and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.