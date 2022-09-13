Mina (MINA) Hits Market Cap of $411.97 Million

Mina (MINA) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One Mina coin can currently be bought for $0.61 or 0.00003027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mina has a market capitalization of $411.97 million and approximately $23.09 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mina has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004950 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.82 or 0.00820889 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00020843 BTC.

About Mina

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 673,709,570 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol.

Mina Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

