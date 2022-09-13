MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) Issues Earnings Results

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

MIND Technology Stock Performance

MIND stock opened at $0.78 on Tuesday. MIND Technology has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Peter H. Blum bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.27 per share, with a total value of $72,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,696 shares in the company, valued at $99,569.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Peter H. Blum bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.12 per share, with a total value of $56,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,475.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter H. Blum purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.27 per share, for a total transaction of $72,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,569.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 41,696 shares of company stock valued at $196,637 in the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MIND Technology Company Profile

MIND Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic, and maritime security industries. The company's products include the GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems that provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; the BuoyLink RGPS tracking system, which is used to offer precise positioning of marine seismic energy sources and streamers; Digishot energy source controllers; Sleeve Gun energy sources; and SeaLink product line of marine sensors and solid streamer systems.

Featured Articles

