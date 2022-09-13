MiniDOGE Price Down 45% Over Last Week (MINIDOGE)

MiniDOGE (MINIDOGE) traded 53.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 13th. One MiniDOGE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. MiniDOGE has a market capitalization of $160,509.96 and approximately $25,782.00 worth of MiniDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MiniDOGE has traded down 45% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004989 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001990 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00035636 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000566 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MiniDOGE Coin Profile

MiniDOGE (MINIDOGE) is a coin. It launched on July 3rd, 2021. The official website for MiniDOGE is minidoge.finance. The Reddit community for MiniDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/minidoge. MiniDOGE’s official Twitter account is @MiniDOGEToken.

Buying and Selling MiniDOGE

According to CryptoCompare, “MiniDOGE is an auto-Boost, Hyper Deflationary Coin. Mini Doge is on a mission to help lost and scared animals find their way to the nearest animal shelter. Every buy gives members more with the auto-boost and hyper deflation system in place.MiniDOGE AutoBoost function is built mathematically to do variable buybacks which adjust based on volume in order to maintain stability. AutoBoost will vary based on the transactions over the past 24 hours which will continue to adjust based on the volume. AutoBoost will buy back variable amounts every time a sale occurs with MiniDOGE token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiniDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MiniDOGE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MiniDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

