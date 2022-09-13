Minter HUB (HUB) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $9.20 Million

Minter HUB (HUB) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 13th. Minter HUB has a market cap of $9.20 million and $12,398.00 worth of Minter HUB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Minter HUB has traded 20.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Minter HUB coin can now be purchased for $20.40 or 0.00105928 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004666 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,420.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004752 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00052403 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00012486 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00062933 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005199 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 63.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001999 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00072877 BTC.

Minter HUB Profile

HUB is a coin. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2019. Minter HUB’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Minter HUB is https://reddit.com/r/Minter and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Minter HUB

According to CryptoCompare, “Hub puts identity data back into the hands of users and gives people a new level of economic opportunity and financial freedom. By encoding identity and reputation on the blockchain, Hub is the next digital identity protocol that is interoperable across multiple platforms. Telegram Whitepaper “

