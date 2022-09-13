MintMe.com Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.01 Million (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. During the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0324 or 0.00000156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MintMe.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $6.01 million and $56,051.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,818.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,622.49 or 0.07793649 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00171370 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00023860 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.49 or 0.00300189 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.54 or 0.00732710 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $120.65 or 0.00579530 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000923 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Profile

MINTME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject. The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive. The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin.

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps.MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

