MIR COIN (MIR) Price Tops $0.0025

MIR COIN (MIR) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. MIR COIN has a total market capitalization of $1.99 million and $19,676.00 worth of MIR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MIR COIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, MIR COIN has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004961 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004960 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.78 or 0.00822313 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00014872 BTC.

MIR COIN Profile

MIR COIN’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 780,627,481 coins. The official website for MIR COIN is www.mircoin.io. The official message board for MIR COIN is medium.com/@blockchainmir. MIR COIN’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MIR COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

