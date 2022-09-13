Mist (MIST) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.02 Million

Mist (MIST) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. During the last seven days, Mist has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mist coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0182 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mist has a total market cap of $1.02 million and $81,708.00 worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mist Coin Profile

Mist’s launch date was April 11th, 2021. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official website is mist.game. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft.

Mist Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mist is an open-world, Action Role Playing Game with a dynamic combat style that is unique in the world of MMOs. Collect NFTs, battle epic monsters, and explore infinite immersive environments in this blockchain-based NFT Action RPG. You can collect NFTs, battle epic monsters, and explore immersive environments in this blockchain-based NFT Action RPG built on the Mist NFT Framework.The game universe connects to the MIST native token as the in-game currency, allowing you to farm and stake tokens to earn in- and out- of game rewards.”

