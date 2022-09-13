Mixin (XIN) Price Hits $199.29 on Major Exchanges

Mixin (XIN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Over the last week, Mixin has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. Mixin has a total market capitalization of $119.39 million and $11,381.00 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mixin coin can currently be bought for about $199.29 or 0.00896433 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004797 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004796 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002277 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.02 or 0.00796266 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00014429 BTC.
Mixin Profile
Mixin’s genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 599,081 coins. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mixin is medium.com/mixinnetwork. The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mixin is mixin.one.
Buying and Selling Mixin
