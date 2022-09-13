MobieCoin (MBX) 1-Day Volume Hits $56,680.00

MobieCoin (MBX) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. During the last week, MobieCoin has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. MobieCoin has a market cap of $3.76 million and $56,680.00 worth of MobieCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MobieCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MobieCoin

MobieCoin launched on June 8th, 2019. MobieCoin’s official Twitter account is @Mobie_Pay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MobieCoin is https://reddit.com/r/MobiePay. MobieCoin’s official website is mobie.io.

MobieCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MobiePay is a way for both consumers and merchants to utilize mobile wallets, perform transactions using both fiat and cryptocurrency, all while earning rewards.The fuel which allows to Mobie ecosystem function is the integrated payment & rewards token called MobieCoin. This token is the core technology powering the platforms and is an exchangeable, tradeable asset that will become a global currency, frictionlessly usable across borders. MobieCoin acts as a universal rewards token providing a frictionless loyalty program for all Mobie merchants and partners.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MobieCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MobieCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MobieCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

