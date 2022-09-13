MobiFi Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $151,668.24 (MoFi)

MobiFi (MoFi) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 13th. Over the last week, MobiFi has traded 9% higher against the US dollar. MobiFi has a total market cap of $151,668.24 and $11,459.00 worth of MobiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MobiFi coin can now be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004707 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004707 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.86 or 0.00780583 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00014229 BTC.

MobiFi Coin Profile

MobiFi’s launch date was April 6th, 2021. MobiFi’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,932,696 coins. MobiFi’s official website is mobifi.io. MobiFi’s official Twitter account is @mobi_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MobiFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MobiFi is a financial orchestrator for Mobility as a Service (MaaS). It provides a transparent platform with a tokenized payment system to connect mobility service providers and users. Its DeFi bridge makes it possible to turn unused credit into a yield engine.The MoFi token uses Ethereum’s ERC20 standard, and it is the primary utility token to be used in exchange for SMiles, i.e., mobility services. When a user exchanges a MoFi token for SMiles, the MoFi will be burned. In this way, the MoFi token is deflationary, and over time, the total volume will be reduced. This mechanism of limited supply and ever reducing volume is intended to increase the value of the MoFi token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MobiFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MobiFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MobiFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

