Modex Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $13.82 Million (MODEX)

Modex (MODEX) traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 13th. One Modex coin can now be bought for $0.0943 or 0.00000440 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Modex has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Modex has a market capitalization of $13.82 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Modex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Modex alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004666 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,420.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004752 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00052403 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00012486 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00062933 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005199 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 63.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001999 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00072877 BTC.

Modex Profile

Modex (CRYPTO:MODEX) is a coin. It launched on September 20th, 2017. Modex’s total supply is 266,399,993 coins and its circulating supply is 146,519,996 coins. The official message board for Modex is medium.com/@modex_tech. Modex’s official Twitter account is @modex_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Modex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Modex is a blockchain-based services development workshop and marketplace. It provides the users (developers or businesses) with a set of tools to assist them in developing blockchain-based projects. Modex features IDE, a way for developers to build, test, and deploy smart contracts and Dapps. There are other useful tools available for the users' to manage their projects development upon the platform, such as the source code auditing, the block explorer and a suit of Oracles. The MODEX token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that powers the Modex marketplace. All services, features, and fees within the platform will be paid using MODEX. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Modex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Modex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Modex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Modex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.