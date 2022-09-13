MonaCoin (MONA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $195,830.00

MonaCoin (MONA) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Over the last week, MonaCoin has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. MonaCoin has a total market capitalization of $29.77 million and approximately $195,830.00 worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonaCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00002180 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MonaCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000292 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00023950 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.76 or 0.00297258 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000923 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001187 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 86.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00027345 BTC.

Monavale (MONA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $616.30 or 0.02966289 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MonaCoin (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org/en. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers.Reddit”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MonaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.