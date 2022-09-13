Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Price Target Increased to €62.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from €60.00 ($61.22) to €62.00 ($63.27) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MONRF has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Moncler from €59.50 ($60.71) to €62.00 ($63.27) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Societe Generale lowered their price target on Moncler from €71.00 ($72.45) to €60.00 ($61.22) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Moncler from €57.00 ($58.16) to €45.00 ($45.92) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. HSBC raised Moncler from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Moncler from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Moncler Stock Performance

Moncler stock opened at $44.66 on Monday. Moncler has a 1 year low of $39.08 and a 1 year high of $78.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.76.

About Moncler

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

