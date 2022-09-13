Monero Classic (XMC) Reaches Market Cap of $6.66 Million

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00001594 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero Classic has a total market capitalization of $6.66 million and $22,069.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dero (DERO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00019918 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conceal (CCX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000414 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000213 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BeagleInu (BIC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org.

Monero Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining.”

