Monero Price Tops $156.20 on Major Exchanges (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. During the last week, Monero has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Monero coin can now be bought for $156.20 or 0.00716995 BTC on major exchanges. Monero has a total market cap of $2.84 billion and approximately $141.48 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,785.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,673.60 or 0.07682142 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.86 or 0.00169217 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00022726 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.95 or 0.00298122 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.32 or 0.00588995 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000923 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.46 or 0.00245372 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,173,794 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official website is getmonero.org. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.