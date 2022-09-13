MONK Reaches Market Capitalization of $239,886.83 (MONK)

MONK (MONK) traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 13th. During the last seven days, MONK has traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. MONK has a market capitalization of $239,886.83 and approximately $9,107.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MONK coin can currently be bought for $0.0185 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unidef (U) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005560 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lympo Sport (SPORT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Fountain Protocol (FTP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MONK Coin Profile

MONK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_.

Buying and Selling MONK

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

