Moon Nation Game (MNG) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $375,968.00

Moon Nation Game (MNG) traded down 13.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. Moon Nation Game has a market cap of $2.19 million and $375,968.00 worth of Moon Nation Game was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Moon Nation Game has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar. One Moon Nation Game coin can currently be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Moon Nation Game

Moon Nation Game’s launch date was May 1st, 2021. Moon Nation Game’s total supply is 384,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 313,744,924 coins. The Reddit community for Moon Nation Game is https://reddit.com/r/TheMoonNation. The official website for Moon Nation Game is moonnation.org. Moon Nation Game’s official Twitter account is @MoonNation0.

Moon Nation Game Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A Next Generation Crypto-Powered Space Game Built on Binance Smart Chain. MNB is bridging gap of crypto and games.By Connecting the wallet you can view your $MNG balance on the Platform. You can Exchange your $MNG token to the local currency of MNB and can use that. Purchase Games, Spent point to play games on hourly basis, Exchange in-game Currency and more$MNG’s transaction fees will play a key role in its success and longevity. These fees are used to create price stability, steady deflation, and rewards for token holders.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moon Nation Game directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moon Nation Game should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moon Nation Game using one of the exchanges listed above.

