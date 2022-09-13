MoonBear.finance Trading Up 0.8% Over Last 7 Days (MBF)

MoonBear.finance (MBF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 13th. In the last week, MoonBear.finance has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. One MoonBear.finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MoonBear.finance has a market cap of $81,616.52 and $12,041.00 worth of MoonBear.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MoonBear.finance Coin Profile

MoonBear.finance’s launch date was July 29th, 2021. MoonBear.finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 300,000,000,000 coins. MoonBear.finance’s official Twitter account is @MoonBearFinance. MoonBear.finance’s official website is moonbear.finance.

Buying and Selling MoonBear.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “MoonBear Finance (MBF) is a community-driven, fair launched, decentralized finance (DeFi) cryptocurrency token with supercharged tokenomics. Whenever there is a sale of $MBF token, 2% of the amount is put towards future buyback transactions.As a MoonBear ($MBF) token holder, users will be supporting its ability to raise funds for the Moon bear cause. From every sale transaction, 2% of the transaction amount will be deducted as a fee and donated towards initiatives to help save and repopulate the moon bear species and other endangered wildlife.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonBear.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonBear.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MoonBear.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

