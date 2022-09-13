More Coin (MORE) Price Down 10.8% This Week

More Coin (MORE) traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One More Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, More Coin has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. More Coin has a market cap of $29,193.02 and approximately $73.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

More Coin Profile

More Coin’s genesis date was June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin. The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live.

More Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire More Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy More Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

