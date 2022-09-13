Morgan Stanley Lowers Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) Price Target to $7.00

Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Adagene Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADAG opened at $1.58 on Friday. Adagene has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 3.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average of $2.83.

Institutional Trading of Adagene

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADAG. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Adagene in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Adagene in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Strategic Vision Investment Ltd increased its position in Adagene by 397.8% in the first quarter. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd now owns 779,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 622,633 shares during the period. 20.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adagene Company Profile

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. The company's product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment advanced/metastatic solid tumors; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors.

