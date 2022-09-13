Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Morneau Shepell Inc. (TSE:MSI – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$32.40. Morneau Shepell shares last traded at C$32.25, with a volume of 167,076 shares trading hands.

Morneau Shepell Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$32.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Morneau Shepell Company Profile

Morneau Shepell Inc provides technology based human resources consulting services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

