Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.43.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MORF shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Morphic from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Morphic in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Morphic in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Morphic from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Morphic in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morphic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Morphic by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,248,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,094,000 after buying an additional 135,909 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Morphic by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 195,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Morphic during the 2nd quarter worth $530,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Morphic by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,875,000 after purchasing an additional 774,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

MORF stock opened at $30.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.07 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.17. Morphic has a one year low of $19.23 and a one year high of $68.75.

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

