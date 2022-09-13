Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.43.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MORF shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Morphic from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Morphic in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Morphic in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Morphic from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Morphic in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morphic
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morphic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Morphic by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,248,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,094,000 after buying an additional 135,909 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Morphic by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 195,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Morphic during the 2nd quarter worth $530,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Morphic by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,875,000 after purchasing an additional 774,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.
Morphic Stock Performance
Morphic Company Profile
Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Morphic (MORF)
- Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?
- Darden Restaurants Takes the Low Road Against Inflation
- Why These 3 Stocks Are Off to Hot September Starts
- Inflation Doesn’t Differentiate, But it’s Impact Does
- 3 Downgraded Must-Have Stocks To Put On Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.