Moss Carbon Credit (MCO2) Trading Down 4.5% This Week

Moss Carbon Credit (MCO2) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 13th. During the last seven days, Moss Carbon Credit has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. One Moss Carbon Credit coin can now be purchased for $2.99 or 0.00013941 BTC on major exchanges. Moss Carbon Credit has a total market capitalization of $8.51 million and $142,027.00 worth of Moss Carbon Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Moss Carbon Credit Coin Profile

Moss Carbon Credit was first traded on September 29th, 2020. Moss Carbon Credit’s official website is moss.earth. Moss Carbon Credit’s official Twitter account is @moss_earth.

Moss Carbon Credit Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MOSS aims to promote the preservation of the environment through a market solution, which includes democratization and development of the carbon credit market through MCO2 tokens. In order to make this happen, MOSS buys carbon credits from high-quality environmental projects in the Amazon Forest (projects that emit, certify and sell credits) and that avoid or capture CO2 emissions to the atmosphere. Moss allows companies and individuals to buy these credits on its 100% digital platform, making a historically complex process simple and transparent using blockchain.1 MCO2 token = 1 carbon credit = 1 ton of carbon offset. Issuance at 50-70% discounts to Europe and US credit prices and the money goes straight to Amazon projects.”

