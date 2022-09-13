Motorola Solutions, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.79 (NYSE:MSI)

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.79 per share by the communications equipment provider on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Motorola Solutions has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Motorola Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 28.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Motorola Solutions to earn $10.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.5%.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

MSI opened at $253.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.32. Motorola Solutions has a twelve month low of $195.18 and a twelve month high of $273.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.20. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.22% and a negative return on equity of 571.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $127,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,276.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $127,145.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,276.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 19,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total transaction of $4,800,651.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,581,218.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,831 shares of company stock valued at $53,887,298 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Motorola Solutions

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 881.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.11.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.