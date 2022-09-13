MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $517.25.

MSCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of MSCI from $515.00 to $508.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $507.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $478.00 to $513.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $496.57 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $463.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $455.47. The stock has a market cap of $39.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.09 and a beta of 1.11. MSCI has a one year low of $376.41 and a one year high of $679.85.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.07. MSCI had a net margin of 36.85% and a negative return on equity of 151.89%. The business had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.44%.

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total transaction of $2,507,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,744,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in MSCI by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in MSCI by 178.3% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in MSCI by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 72 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 89.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

