M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target Increased to $255.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $200.00 to $255.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MTB. Robert W. Baird upgraded M&T Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered M&T Bank from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $280.00 to $238.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $203.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $202.64.

M&T Bank Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of MTB stock opened at $190.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. M&T Bank has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $193.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.88.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 23.21%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 15.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 44.61%.

M&T Bank declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In related news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total transaction of $377,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,203.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other M&T Bank news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,800,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total value of $377,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,203.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,604,091. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in M&T Bank by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,695,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

