Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Bought by Dean Capital Management

Dean Capital Management increased its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Murphy USA makes up approximately 3.0% of Dean Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Dean Capital Management owned about 0.07% of Murphy USA worth $3,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 4,830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Murphy USA by 27.1% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 0.7% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 275,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MUSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Murphy USA from $230.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

In other news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.48, for a total transaction of $14,274,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 463,524 shares in the company, valued at $132,326,831.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Murphy USA news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total transaction of $327,814.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,263,155.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.48, for a total transaction of $14,274,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 463,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,326,831.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Murphy USA stock opened at $288.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.24 and a 12 month high of $303.09. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $281.56 and its 200-day moving average is $243.28.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $2.88. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 68.86%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.79 earnings per share. Murphy USA’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 24.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.87%.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

