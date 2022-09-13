MVL (MVL) Trading 5.3% Lower This Week

MVL (MVL) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 13th. One MVL coin can now be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MVL has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. MVL has a total market cap of $116.87 million and approximately $4.49 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004955 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004955 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.91 or 0.00821934 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00014997 BTC.

About MVL

MVL launched on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 27,802,958,863 coins and its circulating supply is 21,802,958,863 coins. MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io.

MVL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

