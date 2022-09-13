My DeFi Pet Trading 5.8% Higher This Week (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $1.61 million and $3.97 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One My DeFi Pet coin can now be bought for about $0.0995 or 0.00000493 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WOW-token (WOW) traded 67.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005092 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001997 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00035399 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000582 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet is a coin. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet.

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

