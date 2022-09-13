MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $49.33 Million

MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 13th. One MyNeighborAlice coin can currently be bought for $2.07 or 0.00009933 BTC on exchanges. MyNeighborAlice has a market cap of $63.27 million and approximately $49.33 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MyNeighborAlice has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MyNeighborAlice Profile

MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) is a coin. Its launch date was March 2nd, 2021. MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,600,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice.

Buying and Selling MyNeighborAlice

According to CryptoCompare, “My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Inspired by successful games such as Animal Crossing, the game combines the best of the two worlds – a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFT:s, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. “

