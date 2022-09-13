Myriad (XMY) Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges

Myriad (XMY) traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. One Myriad coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Myriad has traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Myriad has a market capitalization of $383,729.53 and $511.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Myriad Profile

Myriad (CRYPTO:XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,830,741,750 coins. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org. The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Myriad Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. Telegram | Discord | Instagram | Reddit | GitHub “

