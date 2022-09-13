Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2022

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRVGet Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NBRV opened at $0.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $109.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.26. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRVGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.18% and a negative net margin of 131.91%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Nabriva Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 795,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 402,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. 0.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Get Rating

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.

