Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Nabriva Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:NBRV opened at $0.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $109.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.26. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.18% and a negative net margin of 131.91%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Nabriva Therapeutics
About Nabriva Therapeutics
Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV)
- Darden Restaurants Takes the Low Road Against Inflation
- Why These 3 Stocks Are Off to Hot September Starts
- Inflation Doesn’t Differentiate, But it’s Impact Does
- 3 Downgraded Must-Have Stocks To Put On Your Watchlist
- This Is What To Expect From The Q3 Earnings Reporting Season
Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.