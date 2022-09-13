Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NBRV opened at $0.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $109.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.26. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Nabriva Therapeutics alerts:

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.18% and a negative net margin of 131.91%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Nabriva Therapeutics

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 795,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 402,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. 0.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.