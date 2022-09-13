NAGA (NGC) Price Tops $0.0570

NAGA (NGC) traded down 21.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 13th. In the last seven days, NAGA has traded 40.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NAGA coin can currently be bought for $0.0570 or 0.00000273 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NAGA has a total market cap of $4.44 million and approximately $210,251.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004795 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,849.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004861 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00053641 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00012852 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00064459 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005353 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004797 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 53.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001971 BTC.

NAGA Coin Profile

NAGA (NGC) is a coin. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 coins. NAGA’s official website is www.thenagacoin.com. The Reddit community for NAGA is https://reddit.com/r/thenagaico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NAGA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Naga is a German trade retail stock platform specialized in the development of technology for capital markets and gaming. The company operates and owns an EU-licensed brokerage company, one social network for trading (SwipeStox), and a virtual good exchange (Switex). In order to open up the world of trading financial and virtual good to everyone, the Naga company will implement a decentralized unit on their platforms. The Naga team aims to create an ecosystem for the social trading of cryptocurrencies, virtual good and stocks powered by the NagaCoin (NGC). The NGC will unite all platform in the Naga ecosystem through its own wallet service called The Naga Wallet. Besides the aforementioned features, the NGC will allow receiving cash back and bonuses through a token economy framework. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NAGA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NAGA using one of the exchanges listed above.

