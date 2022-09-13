Nahmii Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $13.98 Million (NII)

Nahmii (NII) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. Nahmii has a total market cap of $13.98 million and approximately $31,311.00 worth of Nahmii was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nahmii has traded 19.8% higher against the dollar. One Nahmii coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004670 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004667 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.03 or 0.00775104 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00014313 BTC.

Nahmii Profile

Nahmii’s total supply is 120,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Nahmii is www.nahmii.io. Nahmii’s official Twitter account is @nahmii_io. The Reddit community for Nahmii is https://reddit.com/r/hubiinetwork.

Buying and Selling Nahmii

According to CryptoCompare, “nahmii is a Layer-2 scaling protocol for the Ethereum blockchain, which provides low latency, instant finality, and predictable fees. Using smart contracts, nahmii’s non-custodial system is designed to ensure that the user’s funds are always safe. The system is live and ready to build on today, with plans to bring nahmii’s raw scaling power to both Bitcoin and Libra in the near future.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nahmii directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nahmii should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nahmii using one of the exchanges listed above.

