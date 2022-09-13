Namecoin Achieves Market Cap of $15.09 Million (NMC)

Namecoin (NMC) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One Namecoin coin can now be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00005080 BTC on popular exchanges. Namecoin has a total market capitalization of $15.09 million and $8,452.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Namecoin has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Namecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,162.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.36 or 0.00582045 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.57 or 0.00255792 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00047950 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00009783 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bitcoin Vault (BTCV) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00011361 BTC.

About Namecoin

Namecoin (CRYPTO:NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official website is namecoin.info. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Namecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Namecoin s a cryptocurrency which also acts as an alternative, decentralized DNS, which would avoid domain name censorship by making a new top level domain outside of ICANN control. The coin is designed to halve every four years with the same cap limit as Bitcoin of 21,000,000. With the domain registry service a small number of NMC will be destroyed so after mining has finished there will still be a deflationary ellement in place. Namecoin was the first coin to switch to merged mining.RedditWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Namecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Namecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.