Nasdacoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,920.00 (NSD)

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nasdacoin has a market capitalization of $31,249.44 and approximately $2,920.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004886 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00008575 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin (NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 29,265,323 coins. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

