Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.

Nasdaq has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Nasdaq has a payout ratio of 28.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Nasdaq to earn $2.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $64.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.89. Nasdaq has a fifty-two week low of $46.77 and a fifty-two week high of $71.65.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.86 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.33 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $63.33 to $66.67 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Nasdaq from $197.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Nasdaq from $67.33 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.17.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 12,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $740,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,372,627.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $740,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,372,627.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roland Chai sold 2,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total transaction of $483,960.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,657 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,504.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,991 shares of company stock valued at $1,948,948. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Nasdaq by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 8.3% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 0.4% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 10.6% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

