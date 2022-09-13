Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 15th

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.

Nasdaq has raised its dividend by an average of 7.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Nasdaq has a dividend payout ratio of 28.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Nasdaq to earn $2.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.3%.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $64.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.89. Nasdaq has a twelve month low of $46.77 and a twelve month high of $71.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The business had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NDAQ. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $60.67 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.33 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Nasdaq to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $67.33 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.17.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $740,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,765 shares in the company, valued at $8,372,627.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 12,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $740,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,372,627.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roland Chai sold 2,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total transaction of $483,960.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,504.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,991 shares of company stock worth $1,948,948 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nasdaq

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth about $671,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 15.9% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 14.3% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.