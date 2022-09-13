National Express Group (LON:NEX) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $215.32

National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 215.32 ($2.60) and traded as low as GBX 182.90 ($2.21). National Express Group shares last traded at GBX 190.30 ($2.30), with a volume of 1,825,987 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.02) price target on shares of National Express Group in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($2.90) price target on shares of National Express Group in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Get National Express Group alerts:

National Express Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.19, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of £1.17 billion and a PE ratio of -11.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 179.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 215.32.

Insider Transactions at National Express Group

National Express Group Company Profile

In related news, insider John Armitt purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 166 ($2.01) per share, with a total value of £14,940 ($18,052.20). In related news, insider Chris Davies purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 205 ($2.48) per share, with a total value of £30,750 ($37,155.63). Also, insider John Armitt acquired 9,000 shares of National Express Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 166 ($2.01) per share, with a total value of £14,940 ($18,052.20).

(Get Rating)

National Express Group PLC engages in providing public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Express Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Express Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.